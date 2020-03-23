Insider Buying: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Buys $19,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry bought 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TYME stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

