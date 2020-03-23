Insider Buying: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,110 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

