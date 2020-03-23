Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President Buys $2,739,057.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $2,739,057.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,003.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NXRT stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.