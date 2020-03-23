Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President Buys $2,739,057.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $2,739,057.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,003.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXRT stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.