Insider Buying: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Purchases $985,500.00 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Cynthia Paul purchased 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83.

On Monday, March 16th, Cynthia Paul purchased 53,296 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $618,233.60.

DSPG stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.46. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of -218.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

