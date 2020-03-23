Insider Buying: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Purchases $985,500.00 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Cynthia Paul purchased 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83.
- On Monday, March 16th, Cynthia Paul purchased 53,296 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $618,233.60.
DSPG stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.46. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of -218.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
