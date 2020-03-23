Insider Buying: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,901,192.90 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ABG stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $944.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
