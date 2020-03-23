Insider Buying: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,901,192.90 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $944.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

