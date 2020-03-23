Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

