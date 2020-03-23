Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.64. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a current ratio of 59.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

