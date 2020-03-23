Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI) Head-To-Head Review

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.87% -5.52% -3.09% Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innodata and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $55.86 million 0.35 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.23 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innodata and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Innodata beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

