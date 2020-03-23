InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $551.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that InMode will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

