Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,688 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,020 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Infosys by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,486,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,475,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

INFY stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

