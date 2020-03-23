Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.19).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 678.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.74. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.