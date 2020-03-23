Independent Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €2.10 Price Target

Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.75 ($5.52).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €2.56 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.60. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.44 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

