IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.27% of IMPINJ worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $14.10 on Monday. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $314.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

