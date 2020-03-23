Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,263.50 ($29.78).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,683.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,827.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,527.40 ($20.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

