IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 815 ($10.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105.71 ($14.55).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,009.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,062.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 in the last 90 days.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.