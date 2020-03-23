Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.41. 18,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

