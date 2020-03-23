IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Nomura

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Nomura from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.27.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,094. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a 1 year low of $94.71 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.