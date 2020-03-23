Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

