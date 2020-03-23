Hugo Boss’ (BOSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.78 ($59.04).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €21.37 ($24.85) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 52-week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.