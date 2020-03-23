Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 8,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

