HSBC Trims GVC (LON:GVC) Target Price to GBX 800

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GVC from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.80) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075.85 ($14.15).

LON:GVC opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.81. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 437.40 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

