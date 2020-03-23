HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HSBC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

GMVHF stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. GVC has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

