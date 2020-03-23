HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY opened at $1.92 on Monday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

