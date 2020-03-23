HSBC Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €8.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €9.55 ($11.10).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €7.47 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a twelve month low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of €22.56 ($26.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

