Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.