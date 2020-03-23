Horizen Price Hits $5.02 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $43.62 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00085392 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00513189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00116202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002626 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002243 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,690,650 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Graviex, DragonEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

