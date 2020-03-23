HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Shares of HFC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.