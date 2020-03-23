Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEP. UBS Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,984,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

