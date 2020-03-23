Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $5.22 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

