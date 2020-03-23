HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HMS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

