Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

