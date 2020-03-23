Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON: HIK):

3/12/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,980 ($26.05).

3/5/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/24/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/20/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,739 ($22.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,948.08. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

