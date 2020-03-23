Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Nomura

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.
Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 3,982,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,290,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
