Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Nomura

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 3,982,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,290,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

