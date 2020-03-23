HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLLGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

