HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €49.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.20 ($49.07).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

