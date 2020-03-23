HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.07 ($86.12).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €33.36 ($38.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.65.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

