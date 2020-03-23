HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.07 ($86.12).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €33.36 ($38.79) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.65.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

