Head-To-Head Survey: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -354.79% -1,170.63% -70.36% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -77.79% -66.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Entasis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 5.52 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.49 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 5.15 -$43.85 million ($3.33) -0.81

Entasis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TherapeuticsMD and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 1 8 0 2.89 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.09%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 499.63%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats TherapeuticsMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms. The company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. In addition, it commercializes IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

