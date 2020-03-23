Head-To-Head Survey: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS.A)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Dutch Shell 0 11 7 0 2.39

Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 156.51%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.51 $8.40 million N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.29 $15.84 billion $4.04 6.21

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 15.25% 24.08% 5.97% Royal Dutch Shell 4.50% 8.45% 4.06%

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

