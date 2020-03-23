Head-To-Head Review: Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) versus Its Competitors

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 6 6 0 2.50 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2503 9423 12926 437 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 229.77%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 209.71%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 13.27 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 4.22

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas competitors beat Magnolia Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

