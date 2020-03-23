Head-To-Head Review: JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) & AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGEAS/S and JFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGEAS/S $13.97 billion 0.40 $955.55 million $4.85 5.74 JFE $34.95 billion 0.14 $1.47 billion $2.56 3.43

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than AGEAS/S. JFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGEAS/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGEAS/S and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGEAS/S 7.02% 8.11% 0.92% JFE 2.20% 4.19% 1.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of AGEAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AGEAS/S and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGEAS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

AGEAS/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGEAS/S beats JFE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

