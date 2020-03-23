HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

