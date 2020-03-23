HC Wainwright Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $50.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 286.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

BHC traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. 322,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $864,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

