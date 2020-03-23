Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €27.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.08 ($44.28).

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €16.68 ($19.40) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 12 month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

