Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

