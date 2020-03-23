Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

HLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

