GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GYM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9999175 EPS for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

