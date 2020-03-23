Goldman Sachs Group Trims Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Target Price to GBX 770

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 775.71 ($10.20).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATE opened at GBX 536.40 ($7.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 732.59. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.