Goldman Sachs Group Trims Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Target Price to GBX 1,720

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.44).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 933.40 ($12.28) on Friday. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,053.50 ($13.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.21.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

