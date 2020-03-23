Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.00 ($30.23).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.